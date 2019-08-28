Image zoom Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2‘s Theo Campbell is opening up about a horrible accident that has left him blind in one eye.

On Tuesday, Campbell, 28, shared a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed with a bandage covering his right eye alongside his girlfriend Kaz Crossley.

“Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated!” the reality star wrote before sharing exactly what happened.

“So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye,” Campbell wrote. He did not specify when the accident took place.

Campbell went on to share that his eye split in half as a result of a champagne cork. He was vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, at the time of the incident.

“Who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me,” he continued.

Despite the circumstances, Campbell is keeping a positive attitude.

“I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things,” he wrote. He then thanked Crossley, 25, for rushing to his side.

“Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe if anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know :). #captinhook #thor #fettywap,” he added.

Crossley also spoke out about the accident on her Instagram Stories, writing, “It’s been a hard 24 hours.”

“No one here speaks English and he was taken for hours at one point and I had no clue he was in surgery again,” Crossley continued. “I’ve stayed in his room over night and just wanna take him home.”

Crossley then raved over how courageous Campbell is, writing, “He’s so brave and positive hopefully it will get better thanks for your kind messages.”

“I hope this will make people aware of the dangers at these parties and to be more careful,” she added.

Crossley also shared a video of herself and Campbell cuddling up in his hospital bed as he tried to get some rest.

“Everytime the nurse leaves I sneak into his bed,” Crossley wrote over the clip.

The former Love Island UK contestants (Crossley appeared on the 2018 season and Campbell was on the show in 2017) sparked romance rumors in March when they both posted photos together while in Thailand.

Campbell placed second on the most recent season of The Challenge: War of the Worlds, and is competing in the new season, The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, which premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. on MTV.