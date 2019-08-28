Sacha Baron Cohen goes undercover in first The Spy trailer

Sacha Baron Cohen is getting serious!

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for its upcoming espionage thriller The Spy. The limited series shows Cohen in a completely different kind of role than we’re used to seeing from the outrageous comedian (Who is America, Borat), as he portrays real-life Mossad agent Eli Cohen.

Written and directed by Gideon Raff (Homeland, Prisoners of War), the six-episode series is set in the 1960s and follows the Israeli clerk-turned-secret agent as he goes deep undercover inside Syria. The dangerous, years-long mission spying for Mossad pushes Eli to the brink as he finds himself excelling at his double life to the point that it’s hard to leave it behind and return to his authentic identity — that may have something to do with the yachts and whiskey he’s enjoying in the trailer. But it’s not all easy schmoozing with rich (and dangerous) folks as Eli admits to having nightmares that belong to his assumed persona and shares that “taking off the clothes doesn’t work anymore; I can’t put him away.”

Noah Emmerich (The Americans) also stars as Eli’s handler, while Hadar Ratzon Rotem (Homeland) plays Eli’s wife, and Waleed Zuaiter (Colony) takes on the role of Amin Al-Hafez, a military officer who believes undercover Eli to be the perfect ally.

The Spy infiltrates Netflix Sep. 6.

