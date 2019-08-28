Kurt Sutter will step down from Mayans M.C. if show goes to third season

Mayans M.C. type TV Show Network FX Genre Drama

Kurt Sutter told fans at the season 2 premiere of Mayans M.C. on Tuesday that he will step down from his executive producer role should his Sons of Anarchy spinoff earn a third season from FX.

“It’s time for the white man to leave the building,” he told the audience at the Hollywood screening. He went on to say that a person of color should run the writers’ room since it’s a drama about a Mexican biker gang on the California-Mexico border.

Elgin James, his fellow EP on the show since season 1, will assume showrunner duties in the future.

Image zoom Frank Micelotta/FX Networks/PictureGroup

“Kurt Sutter changed my life,” James told EW after the premiere. “I couldn’t get a job in a Walmart or a Costco as a violent ex-felon. He took a shot on me … I don’t know what he saw in me … and the last two years I’ve learned so much from him that it’s left me speechless, really. I love everyone on our show so much. We’ve become a family. I’m so excited about what we get to do.”

Asked whether he’s ready to be the boss, Elgin exclaimed, “F— yeah. I’m wearing a suit! Yeah, I am. Being the boss, all that means is taking the chains off and letting everybody do what they do. Everyone on our crew, our writers’ room and in our cast is brilliant. Our job is easy. Just turn the cameras on and let the chemistry happen.”

Season 2 of Mayans M.C. will premiere Sept. 3 on FX.

-With reporting from Rosy Cordero

Related content: