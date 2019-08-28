Image zoom Richard Cartwright/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Superstore

Justina Machado is set to reunite with her Ugly Betty costar America Ferrera.

EW has confirmed that the One Day at a Time star will have a recurring role on season 5 of NBC’s Superstore, where she’ll portray Maya, a district manager who shares a “surprising connection” to Ferrera’s Amy. “She makes Amy start thinking about her own future in a way that also forces Jonah and Amy to think about where they’re coming from, and what they want,” series showrunner Gabe Miller told TV Line, which first reported the news.

And fans won’t have to wait long for the reunion; Machado will enter the doors of Cloud 9 during the show’s Halloween episode, “Trick-or-Treat,” set to air Oct. 31.

Machado will also be back to work soon shooting a new season of One Day at a Time, which Pop TV recently saved after Netflix canceled the sitcom earlier this year.

In addition to Machado, Saturday Night Live‘s Heidi Gardner will also appear this season on Superstore, with her first appearance set for Oct. 10. Gardner will bring to life the character of Colleen, described as Dina’s (Lauren Ash) never-seen-before but often mentioned nemesis.

The comedy kicks off its fifth season on Sept. 25.

