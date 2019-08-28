Fear the Walking Dead introduces zombie-killing rabbi

Fans of The Walking Dead have watched Father Gabriel balance religion with the need to wage war against the undead. Sure, it took a while, but after five seasons — and a few time jumps — Gabriel finally seems to have his stuff together.

Fear the Walking Dead will introduce its own man of God on Sunday’s episode, but instead of a priest, this time it is a rabbi. And unlike how helpless Father Gabriel was when we first met him, this holy man has no issues putting down walkers.

Peter Jacobson will appear on Fear as Rabbi Jacob Kessner, and when a zombie interrupts his religious ceremony at a temple, Rabbi Kessner shows he is more than equipped to handle the situation. And you can see for yourself by watching our exclusive sneak peek of the episode’s first few minutes, above.

Watch as the Rabbi helps save one of Fear’s heroes. And then watch as the aforementioned hero returns the favor. I can only assume the Lord would approve of such interdenominational teamwork. Check out the clip for yourself above, and then watch the full Fear the Walking Dead episode this Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC.

