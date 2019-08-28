Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott says she's role-played in bed as her 90210 character

The original Beverly Hills, 90210 may be over, but Tori Spelling‘s character lives on — and not just in Fox’s meta reimagining.

In the latest episode of his podcast Daddy Issues, Dean McDermott was asked by co-hosts Nicky Paris and Adam Hunter if he and Spelling ever engage in any role-play related to the show. The actor confirmed that his wife has indeed reprised her role as Donna Martin in the bedroom.

“Yeah, she’s dressed up like Donna Martin,” he said. “And it’s f—ing awesome.”

“Here’s the thing: The thing I love about the show is the flashbacks,” he continued, referring to the rebooted BH92010. “In episode 2, the flashback of Tori running down the hall and she talks to Kelly. I was like, schwing!”

“Is that because you had no kids back then?” Hunter joked.

“That’s what really turned me on: the thought of no children,” McDermott said. “No, she looked hot. You know the story, I had a crush on Tori on the show, and so to see the flashbacks, I put it in the spank bank.”

In other NSFW news, McDermott says he has the words “Tori’s” tattooed above his genital area.

The actors have been married since 2006 and share five children: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.