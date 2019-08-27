Will & Grace casts Demi Lovato in mysterious role opposite Eric McCormack

Image zoom David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Will and Grace type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Look who’s coming to play with TV’s favorite platonic couple?

EW has learned that Demi Lovato has been cast as a guest star in the upcoming season of NBC’s Will & Grace. The singer-actress will play the role of Jenny, a guarded gal who comes into the life of Will (Eric McCormack) in an unexpected way.

Lovato will appear in three episodes sometime in 2020, when the third season is expected to air as part of NBC’s midseason lineup.

At Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards, the singer was up for Best Dance Video for her work with Clean Bandit in “Solo,” but she lost out to The Chainsmokers featuring Bebe Rexha for “Call You Mine.”

NBC announced the upcoming season of the Will & Grace revival will be its last. The third and final season will consist of 18 episodes, with a premiere date to be announced later.

