What to watch on Tuesday: A Bachelor in Paradise wedding curbs — and creates — some drama

Bachelor in Paradise
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Nothing like a wedding to simultaneously break up some drama and create even more tension. Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who got engaged at the end of last season, are getting married — and some Bachelor Nation favorites are back for the happy occasion, including Joe and Kendall, Kevin and Astrid, and Ashley and Jared. Plus, the wedding sets the scene for Clay and his ex-girlfriend Angela, a bridesmaid, to see each other for the first time since they broke up.
While there are tears of joy for the newly married couple, there are also tears of sadness, when John Paul Jones breaks down after Tayshia, who he gave a rose to the night before, gets closer with Derek.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo
The ladies of the O.C. are headed to the home turf of some other Housewives, Beverly Hills, for a day of retail therapy on Rodeo Drive. But the fun turns emotional when Emily breaks down over personal issues; Shannon and Emily fight over comments Emily made during a radio interview; and Kelly addresses an ugly rumor about her that’s spreading through the group. Meanwhile, Gina is trying to cope with the fallout from her marriage and discovering that her ex-husband is seeing the woman he cheated on her with.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (season premiere) — Netflix
Million Pound Menu (season premiere) — Netflix
Aladdin — Digital and Movies Anywhere
9 p.m.
Chopped (The Brady Bunch star serve as guest judges) — Food Network
10 p.m.
Dance Moms (season finale) — Lifetime
