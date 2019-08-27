If Titans season 1 was about the titular team finding each other, then the dark DC Universe superhero drama’s sophomore season is about the struggles of keeping the family together.

On Tuesday, the streaming service released the first full trailer for Titans season 2, which previews the group’s growing pains. Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and the rebellious Jason Todd (Curran Walters) butt heads; Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dove (Minka Kelly) can’t see eye-to-eye on this whole superhero thing; and there’s the matter of new recruits like Superboy (Joshua Orpin) and Ravager (Chelsea Zang).

The new promo makes it clear, though, that one of the Titans’ biggest challenges will be the original team’s past, which comes back to haunt them in a big way. “There’s ghosts in this place,” Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) tells Dick. One of those ghosts is, of course, Slade Wilson, a.k.a. the deadly assassin Deathstroke (Esai Morales), who takes notice when he sees Jason boasting about the Titans’ return on television. “Slade Wilson is the reason we shuttered this place. Sooner or later, he’ll come knocking,” says Donna, with Hawk wondering, “And he’s going to kill how many more now?”

Whatever that number is though, one thing’s clear: It’s time for Dick, who abandoned the Robin persona in season 1, to suit back up. “Now’s the time. Be Batman,” Dove urges him in the trailer. (Fingers crossed he follows the spirit that advice and adopts an entirely new vigilante alter-ego like, oh we don’t know, Nightwing? Just a thought/hope.)

Watch the trailer above, which also reveals an awesome new look at classic Teen Titans baddie Doctor Light (Michael Mosley).

Titans returns Friday, Sept. 6. New episodes will be released weekly on DC Universe.

