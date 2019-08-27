Power star Lela Loren joins season 2 of Netflix's Altered Carbon

Image zoom Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Lela Loren has landed her first post-Power gig.

Just two days after Power‘s final season premiere killed off Loren’s Angela Valdes, Netflix has announced the actress will star in the second season of Altered Carbon. Joining Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame) and Simone Missick (Luke Cage) in the sophomore installment of the sci-fi series, Loren will play Danica Harlan, the ambitious governor of planet Harlan’s World, who has the support of the people, but an uneasy grip on the surrounding political players.

“I get to play the governor of a planet, which is so cool,” the actress tells EW with a laugh. “What drew me to Altered Carbon is the challenge of sci-fi, because science fiction is a whole other animal. I really had so much fun. The challenge of science fiction is there’s an adage when you’re in acting class or school, ‘Don’t get caught acting,’ and the thing with sci-fi is you can’t get away with that, you have to act, because the stakes are so fantastical and sometimes you’re acting in scenes that aren’t fleshed out yet digitally. And so it’s using all these muscles that you don’t use in something that is more realistic like Power. So that made me really excited to be a part of it.”

She continued, “And also one of the things I love about Altered Carbon is that it explores all these deeper philosophical themes of what it means to be human in the face of these futuristic circumstances. A lot of those questions are really important questions that we need to ask ourselves, particularly with society making the choices that we’re making in the moment today.”

For more from Loren, read her Power postmortem interview.

Related content: