Mr. Robot is ready to sign off.

USA Network has released the first full trailer for the fourth and final season of the Emmy-winning series, which is set to return for the concluding 13 episodes Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

“What you’re about to do is crossing a line?” Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) says in the extended first look, to which Elliot (Rami Malek) responds, “It’s a little late for that, don’t you think?”

Coming off his Oscar win for Bohemian Rhapsody, Malek dons the signature hoodie one more time for the final installment of Mr. Robot, which will take place during the 2015 holiday season and be “filled with answers, hacking and blood.”

“Being a fan of British television, they often did this Christmas special as a way to end a series,” creator Sam Esmail tells EW of the season’s setting, citing Ricky Gervais’ The Office and Extras. “I remember always being blown away by the Christmas specials, especially in both of those instances. And there is something about setting that final chapter against Christmas that adds a sentimentality to it without even trying. There’s a thing about the holidays that makes you reflect and look back on the past year, and because this is the last chapter of Elliot’s journey, I really wanted that sort of sentimental, reflective tone overshadowing the entire season.”

Image zoom USA Network

