After a return to Gilmore Girls on Netflix, and a recent detour to HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Parenthood actress Lauren Graham is back at NBC starring in the musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

The show revolves around Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, a 20-something computer coder in San Francisco who, after an unusual event, can hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her expressed through song.

Graham, taking over for actress Carmen Cusack in the original pilot, will play Zoey’s boss. She will be working with a stacked cast that in addition to Levy includes Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, Alex Newell, and John Clarence Stewart.

The show is written and created by Austin Winsberg (Gossip Girl), with longtime Girls director Richard Shepard executive producing and directing the pilot. The team of executive producers is rounded out by Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will premiere on NBC in the midseason.

