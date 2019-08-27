Here’s the story… of a trio of Brady Bunch stars serving as judges on Chopped.

On a new episode of Food Network’s popular cooking competition, which airs Tuesday, Christopher Knight, Maureen McCormick, and Susan Olsen — famous for playing siblings Peter, Marcia, and Cindy Brady — take on the role of Chopped judges. In all three rounds, the baskets that contestants must cook from feature ingredients inspired by the groovy show, including pork chops and applesauce — and host Ted Allen and Knight recall the famous episode where the actor said “pork chops and applesauce” over and over while putting on his best Humphrey Bogart impression.

In an exclusive clip from the episode, above, Knight, McCormick, and Olsen share their memories of the famous Brady kitchen, which McCormick describes as “always kind of the hub of everything happening on our show.” When host Ted Allen recalls that a lot of things went wrong in said kitchen, Olsen jokes, “Poor Alice, whose entire days depended on how the pot roast turns out.”

The episode, aptly titled “A Very Brady Chopped,” is not the only Brady-themed turn for the cooking series. On Sept. 3, “Brady Bunch Bash” will featuring Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, and Mike Lookinland — who played Greg, Jan, and Bobby Brady — as judges. The trio will also share stories from their time as fictional siblings.

The new episodes of Chopped featuring the Brady Bunch gang will air Tuesday, Aug. 27 and Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network. Watch the exclusive clip above for more.

