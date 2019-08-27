A Black Lady Sketch Show laughs its way to a second season

Image zoom Courtesy of HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show type TV Show Network HBO Genre Comedy

See, see, see, we bet you thought you’d seen the last of this quirky and eccentric sketch comedy show, but with just two episodes left until the season finale, A Black Lady Sketch Show has managed to score a second season renewal. It joins the prestigious class of new shows at HBO like Euphoria and Los Espookys that will be returning for a second season.

The news came straight from HBO’s executive vice president of programming, who stated, “It’s been thrilling to see the audience embrace the characters that Robin, Ashley, Gabrielle, and Quinta have brought to life. We had a blast making this groundbreaking sketch show with Robin, Dime and all of the writers and producers, and I can’t wait to see what next season holds.”

A Black Lady Sketch Show features Quinta Brunson, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Thede as they navigate multiple sketches per half-hour episode, all against the backdrop of the apocalypse. The show, which premiered Aug. 2, boasts a lively group of guest stars, including Angela Bassett, Marsai Martin, Patti Labelle, and Laverne Cox. It’s been praised for its audacity to be really, really weird — something that black women usually don’t get to be.

The show was created, written, and executive produced by multi-hyphenate extraordinaire Robin Thede and produced by the likes of Issa Rae and her company Issa Rae Productions

A Black Lady Sketch Show airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.

