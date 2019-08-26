What to Watch on Monday: Taylor Swift, Shawn & Camila, Lizzo, and more perform at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Image zoom

2019 MTV Video Music Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV

This year marks a decade since the infamous “Imma let you finish” moment, but with 10 nominations – tied with Ariana Grande for the most nods – Taylor Swift will probably get another chance at an uninterrupted speech this year. Either way, Swift will take the stage as a performer, as will (among others) Lil Nas X, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and last year’s Video of the Year champ Camila Cabello, along with her “Señorita” collaborator Shawn Mendes. Plus, Missy Elliott gets the Video Vanguard Award. We eagerly await this year’s show – hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco – and whatever fresh controversies it brings. —Tyler Aquilina

Bachelor in Paradise

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Emotions – as always – are running high as relationships – as always – veer into uncharted territory. Tayshia and JPJ explore new options, Kristina and Caitlin vie for Blake’s Rose, Katie regrets letting Chris go free, and may not be able to get him back. And hopeless romantic Caelynn just wants a rose for her birthday … from Dean. Will he deliver? —Daniel Menegaz

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on A&E

Series Finale

After three eye-opening seasons, dozens of controversies exposed, and untold scores of lives changed, Leah Remini’s Emmy-winning docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath will cap its 37-episode run with an explosive two-hour finale that promises to close out another era of the King of Queens actress’ crusade against her former religion’s alleged abuses (all of which — including accusations of coerced abortions, sexual assault cover-ups, and the “disappearance” of Shelly Miscavige, wife of Scientology head David Miscavige — the church has consistently refuted). “Many great people have told their stories because of your support,” Remini, who’s interviewed dozens of ex-parishioners about their experiences in the church for the program, says in a preview for the episode, which was taped in front of a live studio audience and promises a “shocking revelation” long in the making will finally be unveiled. “We’re going to end this series with a bang.” —Joey Nolfi

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

So You Think You Can Dance (Top 8 perform) — Fox

Streaming

Designing Women (all 7 seasons) — Hulu

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change