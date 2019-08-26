Image zoom John Phillips/Getty Images; Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Viola Davis is going from the fictional Middleton University to the White House.

EW has learned that the How to Get Away With Murder star has been cast as former First Lady Michelle Obama in Showtime’s prospective anthology series First Ladies. The drama is in development with a three-script commitment from the network; The Guns of Ridgewood novelist Aaron Cooley will write the scripts and serve as executive producer.

Executive produced by Davis, the series promises to peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of our most enigmatic heroes, the women of the East Wing of the White House. In addition to Obama, the first season will also focus on Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford; however, casting for those roles has yet to be announced.

The Lionsgate Television-produced series’ other EPs include: Davis’ husband Julius Tennon, via their company JuVee Productions; Welle Entertainment’s Cathy Schulman; Gaspin Media’s Jeff Gaspin; and LINK Entertainment’s Brad Kaplan.

While we wait for a release date or more news, we’ll be able to see Davis as Annalise Keating on ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, which returns for its sixth and final season Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m.

