Saturday Night Live has revealed five of the hosts for the upcoming 45th season, and there are big names and a big surprise.

Woody Harrelson will emcee the season 45 premiere of NBC’s late-night sketch series, which airs Sept. 28. Billie Eilish serves as musical guest of the episode. Harrelson, who is promoting the upcoming Zombieland: Double Tap, previously hosted in 2014. Fleabag creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will make her hosting debut in the Oct. 5 installment, with Taylor Swift set to perform. The singer shared her excitement over the news via Twitter, writing, “Ever since I saw Fleabag, I’ve been all ‘I can’t wait to see this woman host [SNL]’ and it’s happening now + I get to be there too = I am in shambles.”

Ever since I saw Fleabag, I’ve been all ‘I can’t wait to see this woman host @nbcsnl’ and it’s happening now + I get to be there too = I am in shambles. 😭🙏 Oct 5th 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/VcZeuXWKuc — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 26, 2019

Stranger Things star David Harbour will host for the first time on Oct. 12 episode, with musical guest Camila Cabello. Kristen Stewart, who hosted in 2017, returns to anchor the Nov. 2 episode.

Speaking of returns, the biggest surprise on the cork board is… Eddie Murphy. The former SNL cast member has kept his distance from the show, save for a brief appearance in the SNL 40th anniversary special (he last hosted in 1984). The Dolemite Is My Name star will host the Dec. 21 edition.

