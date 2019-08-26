Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Roswell, New Mexico type TV Show Network The CW Genre Sci-fi,

Drama

There’s a new resident in Roswell, New Mexico.

The CW has announced that Justina Adorno is joining the cast of the extraterrestrial drama in a recurring role when the show returns for its second season in early 2020. Making her first appearance in episode 2 of season 2, Adorno plays Steph who, according to the network, is a “witty, sharp-tongued, well-educated young woman, who isn’t afraid to express her opinions — even though they tend toward controversial in some circles. Steph never apologizes for being her entire self.” Sounds like she’ll fit in nicely.

The season 1 Roswell, New Mexico finale ended in tragedy when alien Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) died while resurrecting Liz’s sister Rosa (Amber Midthunder). Adding to the blow of that heartbreak was the fact Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max had finally gotten together for real and they’d just taken down evil alien killer Noah (Karan Oberoi). Seems like Steph will be stepping into a pretty tense time down in the tourist-trap town!

Roswell, New Mexico returns to The CW in early 2020.

