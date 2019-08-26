Hailee Steinfeld parties and pens poetry in first trailer for Dickinson series

Get ready for some wild nights this fall!

On Monday, Apple released a teaser trailer for its upcoming original series Dickinson. Starring Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen, Pitch Perfect 3, Bumblebee), as a young Emily Dickinson, the show explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of the rebellious young poet.

Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith (Steinfeld is also an executive producer for the series), the period story — which also stars Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe — is set in the 19th century, but that doesn’t mean the poet doesn’t have a more millennial mindset. The new footage sees her getting up to all kinds of antics, dancing provocatively and just generally disregarding the expected behavior of a “proper young lady” of the time on her quest to become a great writer.

Dickinson debuts this fall on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer above.

