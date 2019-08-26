Original Blue's Clues star to appear on reboot's premiere

Image zoom Everett Collection

Blue's Clues type TV Show Network Nickelodeon Genre Family

The premiere of the rebooted children’s show Blue’s Clues is set to feature a very familiar face.

Steve Burns, who hosted the original show about a clue-leaving animated blue puppy from 1996-2002, will appear in the first episode of its reboot Blue’s Clues & You!. He will be joined in the premiere by Donovan Patton, who took over hosting duties until the show ended in 2006, Nick Jr. revealed Monday.

A preview of the episode shows Burns and Patton helping out the new host, Broadway actor Joshua Dela Cruz, when he needs assistance making Blue a snack.

The host still has his Thinking Chair, his Handy Dandy Notebook (which now features a phone), and friends like Tickety Tock, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper, Mailbox, and Magenta. New additions include a fresh blue-striped shirt, a new musical style, and a Handy Dandy Guitar. Blue is sporting a bit of a makeover too.

Check out the preview clip below.

You're going to need to sit in your Thinking Chair for this news: Steve and Joe will be in the first episode of Blue's Clues & You! Check out this clip as they return to help Josh play his very first Blue's Clues 🐶💙🖍️ pic.twitter.com/qcGgDDv9c0 — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) August 26, 2019

Blue’s Clues & You! premieres Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

