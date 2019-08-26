Original Blue's Clues star to appear on reboot's premiere

The premiere of the rebooted children’s show Blue’s Clues is set to feature a very familiar face.
Steve Burns, who hosted the original show about a clue-leaving animated blue puppy from 1996-2002, will appear in the first episode of its reboot Blue’s Clues & You!. He will be joined in the premiere by Donovan Patton, who took over hosting duties until the show ended in 2006, Nick Jr. revealed Monday.
A preview of the episode shows Burns and Patton helping out the new host, Broadway actor Joshua Dela Cruz, when he needs assistance making Blue a snack.
The host still has his Thinking Chair, his Handy Dandy Notebook (which now features a phone), and friends like Tickety Tock, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper, Mailbox, and Magenta. New additions include a fresh blue-striped shirt, a new musical style, and a Handy Dandy Guitar. Blue is sporting a bit of a makeover too.
Check out the preview clip below.
Blue’s Clues & You! premieres Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.
