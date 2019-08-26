American Horror Story type TV Show Network FX Genre Horror

Mr. Jingles does NOT sound like a nice fella.

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy debuted the first trailer, above, for the latest installment of the anthology series, titled 1984.

The quick clip sets up a group of aerobics enthusiasts, including Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, and Gus Kenworthy, who all get jobs as counselors at a nearby camp. The fun idea quickly goes south, though, when it’s revealed that an escaped mental patient named Mr. Jingles may be targeting the camp. Cue the blood… and the pastels, aerobics classes, big hair, and so much more, because this season is set in the ’80s after all.

AHS: 1984 also stars Leslie Grossman, Matthew Morrison, and Angelica Ross (but not Sarah Paulson or Evan Peters) and will premiere Sept. 18 on FX.

Related content: