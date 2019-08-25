The Mandalorian type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Sci-fi

The Mandalorian trailer wowed Star Wars fans at the D23 Fan Expo and just as quickly set off a flurry of questions: Who, exactly, are these characters? EW sat down with the cast and got a bit of detail about each of the main castmembers…

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal)

Image zoom Disney+

Job: Bounty Hunter.

Detail: Likes to work alone and is rather attached to his stuff (and, yes, he has another, real name…).

Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito)

Image zoom Youtube

Job: A regional warlord of sorts.

Detail: The Moffs were Sector Governors of the First Galactic Empire. But now that the Empire has collapsed, the governors are on their own, and some still have armies at their behest — and this one is rather ambitious.

Cara Dune (Gina Carano)

Image zoom

Job: Former Shock Trooper turned mercenary.

Detail: Fought in the Galactic Civil War under the banner of the Rebellion.

Greef Carga (Carl Weathers)

Image zoom Youtube

Job: Leader of the bounty hunters guild.

Detail: Asks The Mandalorian to take on an assignment that nobody else wants.

IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi)

Image zoom

Job: Bounty hunting droid

Detail: Often gets mistaken for the famous IG-88 in the show (just as fans watching the trailer have mistaken him for IG-88 in real life).

Watch the trailer:

Related content: