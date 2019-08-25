Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The Conners type TV Show Network ABC Genre Sitcom

After recently wrapping The Big Bang Theory, Johnny Galecki is hoping to revive another one of his favorite sitcom characters.

The actor is teasing a return to The Conners as David Healy, the on-and-off boyfriend of Sara Gilbert’s Darlene Conner, for season 2 of the ABC comedy. Galecki originated the character on the show’s predecessor, Roseanne.

“I may be putting the (literal/figurative) pants of #davidhealy back on for one or two more stories on @theconnersabc this year,” Galecki said on Instagram on Sunday, along with a photo of himself on the show with costars Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf. “Twenty some years later I’m still in awe of this freak ass carnie group who adopted me early on and still learn so very much from them whenever in their presence. ❤️”

Galecki appeared on the original Roseanne from 1992 to 1997 and was also a guest on an episode of the revived 10th season in 2018. The show was later canceled due to star and creator Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet and retooled as The Conners with the same core cast sans Barr. It premiered on Oct. 16, 2018, with a second season set for a Sept. 24 return.

On the show, the Conner family copes with Roseanne’s death, and Darlene becomes the focus of the story. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman all reprised their roles as members of the extended Conner clan. Galecki also starred in two episodes of The Conners, with Juliette Lewis playing David’s girlfriend, Blue, a new character created for the show.

Despite revisiting his character for The Conners, Galecki previously said he wouldn’t be sticking around as a regular. He spent 12 seasons as Dr. Leonard Hofstadter on The Big Bang Theory, which wrapped earlier this year.

“I think I need a little bit of space from being a series regular again,” Galecki told TVLine in February. “I certainly hope to visit as much as possible. That’s kind of my second home… I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character.”

