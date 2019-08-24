Disney's Rogue One prequel series to start production next year

Image zoom Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm

The Rogue One prequel series now has a production start date.

Disney announced TK that Star Wars live-action TV series coming to its Disney+ streaming service will begin shooting next year in London.

The series is centered around Diego Luna‘s doomed Rebel spy Cassian Andor introduced in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Alan Tudyk‘s lumbering scene-stealing droid K-2SO is also in the show. Stephen Schiff (The Americans) is showrunner.

The series, first announced last November, follows the adventures of the Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion. Naturally, the drama takes place before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna previously said in a statement. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

The series is described as a “rousing spy thriller [that] will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

The Cassian Andor series is in addition to The Mandalorian, director Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars-universe series that’s launching Nov. 12 starring Pedro Pascal (watch the trailer). There’s also a live-action series in the works with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

