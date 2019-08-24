13 Reasons Why spoilers: Everything you need to read after watching season 3

By Samantha Highfill
August 24, 2019
13 Reasons Why

Warning: This post contains plot details and spoilers from season 3 of 13 Reasons Why. Read at your own risk!

The mystery of what happened to Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) has been solved.

In 13 Reasons Why‘s third season, the Netflix drama welcomed viewers back to the world of Liberty High School. Eights months after Clay (Dylan Minnette) succeeded in stopping Tyler (Devin Druid) from bringing a gun to the Spring Fling dance, the students came together to help Tyler in his recovery. But ultimately, it wasn’t Tyler who became everyone’s main focus when Bryce turned up dead following the big Homecoming game. The season quickly morphed into a whodunnit as everyone was forced to look around and question one another.

Once you’ve watched all 13 episodes of the new season, take a look at the SPOILER-FILLED posts below to read about everything that what down, what comes next, and interviews with the cast.

Check back as we continue to update this post over the weekend and into the following week.

