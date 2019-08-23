What to Watch this weekend: More deaths and drama — get ready to binge 13 Reasons Why

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

13 Reasons Why

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

For its third season, 13 Reasons Why is going full murder mystery. Picking up eight months after Clay succeeded in stopping Tyler from bringing a gun into the Spring Fling dance, Bryce Walker has turned up dead. Are the two events related? And what happened in those eight months? Both those questions will be answered in the season’s 13 episodes. —Samantha Highfill

Related content:



What Else to Watch

Streaming

Jawline (movie) — Hulu

Mission: Impossible — Fallout — Hulu

Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight — Amazon Prime

SATURDAY

Hitsville: The Making of Motown

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

Supreme (and Supremes) hitmaker and Motown founder Berry Gordy guides viewers through this history of the legendary record label, assisted by a bounty of rare footage and such interviewees as Smokey Robinson, John Legend, and Jamie Foxx. Witness Motown’s growth from modest startup, operating out of a house in Detroit (the fabled Hitsville USA), to the powerhouse home of such acts as the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and Marvin Gaye. Amid the political and racial unrest of the 1960s and ‘70s, the label helped launch numerous now-iconic black artists to stardom, and changed music forever along the way. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

What Else to Watch

9 p.m.

All Summer Long — Hallmark

10 p.m.

Restaurant Revisited — Food Network

SUNDAY

The Affair

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

Season Premiere

The season 4 finale of The Affair saw Cole (Joshua Jackson) and his young daughter, Joanie, driving off into the sunset after the shocking death of Alison (Ruth Wilson). When Joanie reappears in season 5, she’s about 20 years older and played by True Blood’s Anna Paquin. “It’s pointed out to her in one of the early episodes that she’s inherited her father’s scowl,” Paquin tells EW of playing the grown-up Joanie. “It’s very accurate and something I really enjoyed playing.” Elsewhere, Helen (Maura Tierney) kicks off the new season dating a charismatic movie star (guest star Claes Bang), which grumpy old Noah (Dominic West) is super unhappy about, natch. But that’s nothing compared to what’s to come later in the season, the show’s last. What, you thought The Affair would end happily? —Ruth Kinane

Related content:

On Becoming a God in Central Florida

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Showtime

Part black comedy, part disturbing dissection of the thankless life of a suburban mother, the whip-smart series follows Kirsten Dunst as Krystal Stubbs, an Orlando waterpark employee — and new mom — struggling to get by on minimum wage while her husband (Alexander Skarsgård) funnels the family funds into a diabolical pyramid scheme run by an egotistical leader (Ted Levine) and his brainwashed henchmen in 1992 America. A family tragedy soon forces Krystal to take matters into her own hands to make ends meet — sometimes literally. Within the first few episodes of the show, she’s hand-skinning alligators and pulling out their insides with her raw hands as a means to feed her young while plotting her own revenge against the cult-like organization that did her dirty.

But, outside its relevant social commentary about suburban decay, On Becoming a God in Central Florida beats with a wicked streak humor, as Krystal begins to scam her way through the ranks of the illicit operation in increasingly bonkers ways. It all adds up to a deliciously twisted, instantly addictive jolt of fresh creative energy that deserves to be your No. 1 fall TV obsession. —Joey Nolfi

Related content:

What Else to Watch

1 p.m.

A Lifetime of Sundays — ESPN

8 p.m.

Chesapeake Shore (season premiere) — Hallmark

Power (season premiere) — Starz

9 p.m.

Instinct (series finale) — CBS

Succession — HBO

10 p.m.

Good Eats: The Return (two-episode season premiere) — Food Network

10:30 p.m.

Ballers (season premiere) — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change