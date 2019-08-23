What If on Disney+ will feature voices from majority of Marvel Cinematic Universe cast

Image zoom Image Group LA/Getty Images

While the upcoming Disney+ animated series Marvel’s What If…? is set to explore a different side of the Marvel Universe, the show will feature some very familiar voices.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed that “almost the entire cast of the MCU will be lending their voices to the series,” while speaking at the Disney+ presentation at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday. He also elaborated on the show’s premise, saying, “The 23 films of the MCU that you know are going to showcase one little difference in each episode and see how things change.”

Like the comics the show is based on, Marvel’s What If… explores what might have happened if important moments in Marvel history went down differently. Feige showed footage from the series on Friday, highlighting a cel-shaded animation style, with character likenesses based on the actors from the films. The two scenes that got the biggest reaction at the presentation were a zombified Captain America facing off against Bucky Barnes, and Peggy Carter taking Steve Rogers’ place in the super-soldier experiment that creates Captain America.

Actress Hayley Atwell, who played Carter in both the Captain America films and the spin-off ABC show Marvel’s Agent Carter, appeared on stage after the clip and told the Expo audience that playing the S.H.I.E.LD. agent “is the gift that keeps on giving, but that’s also because of the fans. They love Peggy, they’ve brought her back.”

As previously announced at Comic-Con 2019, Marvel’s What If…? will premiere summer 2021 and feature Jeffrey Wright voicing the Watcher who narrates the series.

