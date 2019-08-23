Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn join Disney+’s WandaVision

Image zoom Marvel Studios 2018; Paramount Pictures

Darcy the intern has a new gig.

Marvel announced Friday during fan expo D23 that the upcoming Disney+ TV series WandaVision has added a few familiar faces to the cast. Kat Dennings will be reprising her role as intern/friend-of-Thor Darcy Lewis, while Randall Park will once again be playing FBI agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“Thank you for having me. I play Dick Van Dyke,” Dennings joked as she joined Marvel’s Kevin Feige onstage.

Also joining the cast is MCU newcomer Kathryn Hahn, who’ll be playing someone described as a “nosy neighbor.”

“What does every sitcom need? A nosy neighbor!” Feige joked. “There’s always a nosy neighbor that’s stirring up trouble.” Hahn then joined onstage. “What world have I entered into? This is so awesome!” she said.

As previously announced, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are starring in the series as the ultra-powerful Wanda Maximoff and her android boyfriend Vision.

“We’re so excited to start shooting,” Olsen said. “This is going to be so wacky and fun, I am so excited to share it with everyone.”

“As the scripts keep rolling in that we get allowed to read, it is so funny and it just ends up being this huge epic,” Bettany added. “The writing’s so extraordinary, thank you very much. We don’t know about the directing yet, but we’ll see about that.”

At San Diego Comic-Con in July, Marvel also announced that Teyonah Parris will be playing the all-grown-up version of Monica Rambeau (who made her debut as a child in Captain Marvel).

WandaVision will debut on Disney+ in spring 2021.

-Additional reporting by Sydney Bucksbaum and Marc Snetiker

