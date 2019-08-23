The Flash type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

There’s one training sequence from last year’s Arrowverse crossover that we didn’t see — until now.

In the above exclusive deleted scene from The Flash‘s hour of the “Elseworlds” crossover, Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) races Oliver (Arrow’s Stephen Amell) — who gained Barry’s (The Flash‘s Grant Gustin) super-speed after Dr. John Deegan tinkered with reality — around Smallville‘s iconic Kent Farm set. While the Man of Steel seems to be having fun, the same can’t be said for Oliver, who doesn’t understand the point of this exercise. So, Clark uses this as an opportunity to teach the temporary Scarlet Speedster an important lesson about mastering his newfound powers — and does so without shooting his pupil in the back!

Watch the clip to see the hard-earned wisdom Clark shared with Oliver.

“The whole experience has been so cool and has bordered on being surreal,” Amell said about his scenes with Gustin, Hoechlin, and Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist on the Kent Farm when EW visited the crossover’s set in Oct. 2018.

Even though Superman and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) left Earth at the end of “Elseworlds,” both of them will be back for the forthcoming crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which will also introduce the duo’s newborn child.

This clip will be included on The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season DVD and Blu-ray set, which drops Aug. 27 and also includes a few more deleted scenes, a gag reel, three featurettes, and more; the Blu-ray version also has all three episodes of the “Elseworlds.”

The Flash returns for its sixth season Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

