Disney is hitting the brakes on making new Star Wars titles. Isn’t that what all the headlines said last year? But it seems that’s only true if you look at the studio’s movie plans. If you consider all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, the galaxy is beginning to look rather populous again thanks to the upcoming launch of streaming service Disney+ — a massively important company initiative that demands attention-getting new content.

Here are all the new Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way:

Star Wars Resistance (Oct. 6, 2019)

The second of the Disney Channel title will the last for the animated series. “The final season of Resistance takes place during The Last Jedi and leading up to the events of The Rise of Skywalker,” a Disney rep said. “With the movie coming up in December, this was a natural place to end the show with an epic finale.” The final season includes Kylo Ren, and new voice talent coming to the show including Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike) as Ax Tagrin, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as Norath Kev, and Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess) as the Aeosian Queen.

Image zoom Melinda Sue Gordon/Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian (Nov. 12, 2019)

The first-ever live-action Star Wars drama series arrives on Disney+ (with its first trailer reportedly being unveiled Friday). The drama series from Jon Favreau (The Lion King) stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) as a lone gunfighter in the Outer Rim and takes place three years after the events in Return of the Jedi (so after the fall of the Galactic Empire, but before the rise of the First Order). Also starring the series is Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Nick Nolte (Cape Fear), Carl Weathers (Rocky) and Emily Swallow (The Mentalist).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Dec. 20, 2019)

The ninth film in the episodic saga promises an epic conclusion to the story of the Skywalker family that began a long, long time ago with 1977’s A New Hope. The film also marks J.J. Abrams (The Force Awakens) returning as director. The film stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Lupita Nyong’o, along with returning original trilogy favorites Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher (via previously unreleased footage), and Billy Dee Williams, plus newcomers Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant and Keri Russell. Fresh footage from the film is rumored to be unveiled at the D23 Expo.

The Clone Wars (final season)

Disney+ has commissioned a 12-episode seventh-and-final season of the lavishly produced animated series from creator Dave Filoni that launched on Cartoon Network in 2009 (and then moved to Netflix for season 6). There’s no official date yet, but given Resistance is in October, Mandalorian is in November and Rise of Skywalker is in December, an early 2020 date would make sense. Again, more clarity is likely during the D23 Expo.

Image zoom Lucasfilm

Rogue One prequel series

Announced in 2018, the series for Disney+ is centered around Diego Luna‘s doomed Rebel spy Cassian Andor introduced in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Alan Tudyk‘s lumbering scene-stealing droid K-2SO is also in the show. The series is described as a “rousing spy thriller [that] will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire” and follows Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion. Stephen Schiff (The Americans) is showrunner.

Image zoom Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Not yet officially confirmed: The series in development for Disney+ is expected to get Ewan McGregor back into those Obi-Wan Kenobi robes for a tale that could be set between the events in Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Image zoom Art Streiber

Star Wars trilogy from Benioff and Weiss (Dec. 16, 2022)

The new films from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have been shrouded in mystery since they were first announced last year. There have been unconfirmed reports that the project would be set during the Knights of the Old Republic — roughly 4,000 years before events in A New Hope — which would firmly remove them from the familiar era of all the previous Star Wars films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Benioff and Weiss are committed to fleshing out a treatment for a Star Wars trilogy and write at least one of the scripts.

In 2017, Disney announced that a new trilogy was being developed by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. While there’s nothing official to suggest that plan has changed (and, in fact, Johnson has noted on Twitter that nothing has changed), it’s also not yet clear if Disney will commit to two new trilogies at the same time given Disney CEO Bog Iger’s subsequent pledge to reduce the studio’s Star Wars movie output and the Benioff/Weiss project being given a release date.

Disney has also announced placeholder dates for two more Star Wars films on Dec. 20, 2024 and Dec. 18, 2026, but has not clarified if those are for the Benioff/Weiss trilogy or for other films that are not yet announced.

