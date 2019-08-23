The Mandalorian type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Sci-fi

There’s a new poster for The Mandalorian.

The romantic-looking image tweeted by Star Wars shows The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) against a sunset on a desert planet, his ship in the background:

Image zoom Disney +

That two-pronged gun by the way is an “Amban phase-pulse blaster” that was first seen in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. Here’s a closer look:

Disney is also set to unveil the first trailer for this new series at the D23 Expo on Friday as part of a Disney+ showcase.

The drama series from Jon Favreau (The Lion King) stars Pascal (Game of Thrones) as a lone gunfighter in the Outer Rim and takes place three years after the events in Return of the Jedi (so after the fall of the Galactic Empire, but before the rise of the First Order).

Also starring the series is Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Nick Nolte (Cape Fear), Carl Weathers (Rocky) and Emily Swallow (The Mentalist).

Directors lined up for the first season of The Mandalorian include Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) tackling the first episode and then Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), and Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates) helming subsequent episodes. The debut season costs a reported $100 million to make and consists of eight episodes.

The price for the service starts at $6.99 a month (a shot across the bow at streaming leader Netflix). The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

