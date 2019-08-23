Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk series coming to Disney+

Image zoom Marvel

One of Marvel Comics’ best young heroes is finally coming to a screen near you. Marvel head Kevin Feige announced at D23 on Friday the studio is developing a Ms. Marvel show featuring Kamala Khan, the first Muslim-American superhero to headline her own solo Marvel comic.

“You will meet her in her DIsney+ series and then you will see her in our films,” Feige announced. “It is incredibly exciting for us.”

Just announced at #D23Expo: MS. MARVEL, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/4tuAOfVHKW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 23, 2019

Kamala Khan was first created in 2013 by writer G. Willow Wilson, artist Adrian Alphona, and editors Stephen Wacker and Sana Amanat. A Muslim-American high schooler living in Jersey City, Kamala is an Inhuman who was affected by a cloud of Terrigen Mist that gave her the power to manipulate her body, allowing her to shrink or “embiggen” her body and limbs in order to fight crime. In the years since, Kamala has become one of the best new additions to the Marvel Universe. Last year, Riz Ahmed and Mindy Kaling commented publicly on social media that they wanted to help make a Ms. Marvel movie happen. So far it’s unclear if they’re involved in this project, though showrunner Bisha K. Ali is a staff writer on Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Kamala has previously appeared in the Marvel Rising animated series, where she has bonded with other young female heroes like Squirrel Girl and Quake. Footage of the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers video game unveiled at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con also teased an appearance from Kamala. Like a young Wolverine, she’s also appeared in multiple Marvel team comics, like Exiles and Avengers.

Ms. Marvel isn’t the only new Marvel hero making the jump from page to screen on Disney+, though. On Friday, Feige also revealed that the platform is developing a series based around Moon Knight — a Batman-like vigilante who is either infused with the power of a moon God or crazy — and She-Hulk, who shares Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) affliction but is also an attorney.

“Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU. Jennifer Walters is a Hulk, she’s a lawyer, and she’s gonna star in a show unlike anything we’ve done before,” said Feige about the She-Hulk series. He also said the Moon Knight series is “is something very unique and exciting for us.”

At this time, there’s no word on casting or release dates.

Just announced at #D23Expo: SHE-HULK, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/QjrxuWC4Ad — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 23, 2019

Just announced at #D23Expo: MOON KNIGHT, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/nzBSSGdHM8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 23, 2019

