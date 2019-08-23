Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

The Mandalorian type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Sci-fi

The Mandalorian is adding another castmember with a Disney past.

Ming-Na Wen has joined the eagerly anticipated Star Wars live-action series.

Disney CEO Bob Iger let slip the casting during remarks at the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress was honored as a Disney Legend at the Expo for her voicing the lead in Mulan.

“I was so excited when [Disney chairman Bob Iger] announced it, because I’ve been waiting to talk about it,” Wen said to Syfy Wire. “You don’t understand — that is a Star Wars geek girl’s dream come true.”

No details have yet been revealed about Wen’s role. “I certainly don’t play a farmer!” she added.

The news comes as Disney+ prepares to reveal The Mandalorian trailer later this afternoon.

The drama series from Jon Favreau (The Lion King) stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) as a lone gunfighter in the Outer Rim and takes place three years after the events in Return of the Jedi (so after the fall of the Galactic Empire, but before the rise of the First Order).

Also starring the series is Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Nick Nolte (Cape Fear), Carl Weathers (Rocky) and Emily Swallow (The Mentalist).

The Mandalorian premieres Nov. 12.

