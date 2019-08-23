Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. unveils timey-wimey final season teaser

The Chronicoms aren’t far behind the titular Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the show’s seventh and final season.

On Friday, the ABC drama released an exciting first look at the farewell season that shows the Chronicoms — who launched an attack on S.H.I.E.L.D. in the season 6 finale — arriving in 1931 New York and attacking (read: stealing the faces of) some innocent NYPD cops. EW can confirm that the scene shown in the above clip is from the opening moments of the season 7 premiere, which was screened during the drama’s panel at D23 Expo.

In case you forgot, 1931 New York is also where our favorite agents are. The show’s sixth season ended with Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) picking Mack (Henry Simmons), Daisy (Chloe Bennet), and the rest of the team up in the Zephyr, which was turned into a time machine, and transporting them to Prohibition-era New York. It’s fair to say the 1930s is only the starting point for the final season.

“We’re going to have some adventures,” executive producer Jed Whedon previously told EW about the time travel aspect.

Of course, time travel wasn’t the only wrinkle introduced in the last finale. Before the episode cut to black, viewers were also introduced to the latest version of Coulson (Clark Gregg): An LMD that Simmons and Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) built because they needed his knowledge of S.H.I.E.L.D. history to defeat the Chronicoms, who are using time travel to eliminate the security organization from history.

“[Gregg will] have new stuff to play and there’s new rules to his existence,” said Whedon.

Check out the first look teaser above.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is expected to return in 2020 on ABC.

