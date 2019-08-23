The Mandalorian type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Sci-fi

The first trailer for The Mandalorian is here.

Disney unveiled the long-awaited footage for its new Star Wars series at the D23 Expo on Friday as part of a Disney+ showcase.

The drama from Jon Favreau (The Lion King) stars Pascal (Game of Thrones) as a lone gunfighter in the Outer Rim and takes place three years after the events in Return of the Jedi (so after the fall of the Galactic Empire, but before the rise of the First Order). The project is the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV series.

“We were able to put together a production that stands up side-by-side with all the features,” Favreau told the D23 audience. “It’s a whole new Star Wars in a whole new timeframe that hasn’t been covered except in the Extended Universe … The Empire is gone, and then chaos reigns. There’s no central government in the galaxy…The gunfighters are roaming and people are fighting for their own safety and to try to build safe communities, but still, it’s a dangerous world.”

The trailer shows a series of captivating images: Stormtrooper helmets on spikes. The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) suiting up and being called a bounty hunter. A figure frozen in carbonite. The droid IG-11 (voiced by director Taika Waititi) showing off his street combat skills. A new species of troopers led by a steel-faced warlord (Giancarlo Esposito). There’s a gambler (Carl Weathers) at a table. And through it all, The Mandalorian says nothing — and doesn’t even show his face.

Most impressively, the production looks fairly indistinguishable from a big-budget Star Wars movie (most of the action seems land-based and in one location, which must help).

Gina Carano (Deadpool), Nick Nolte (Cape Fear), and Emily Swallow (The Mentalist) also star in the series.

After Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, a stand-alone movie about the popular bounty hunter character Boba Fett was put into development but was eventually shelved. The character introduced in Empire Strikes Back made famous the Mandalorian armor (although Boba Fett, contrary to popular assumption, is not Mandalorian). In 2018, Disney announced The Mandalorian, which centered on an entirely new character yet but with a similar familiar armor to Boba Fett.

Other Star Wars series in the works at Disney+: A series centered on Diego Luna’s Rogue One character, Cassian Andor, another with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a seventh and final 12-episode season of the beloved animated series The Clone Wars.

Directors lined up for the first season of The Mandalorian include Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) tackling the first episode and then Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), and Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates) helming subsequent episodes. The debut season costs a reported $100 million to make and consists of eight episodes.

Earlier Friday, Disney revealed this poster for the show:

The price for the service starts at $6.99 a month (a shot across the bow at streaming leader Netflix). The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

