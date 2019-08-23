Hilary Duff starring in Lizzie McGuire revival on Disney+

Hey now, hey now: Lizzie McGuire is back! Hilary Duff is officially returning to the role that kickstarted her career, and this is literally what dreams are made of.

It was announced at the D23 Expo convention on Friday that Disney+ is bringing the live-action teen sitcom back, but this time Lizzie is getting updated. Duff is returning to play the aged-up titular role as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City (which sounds a bit like her current role on TV Land’s Younger, no?). Duff took the stage to reveal the news herself after bowing to the enthusiastic applause in the room. “It’s so great to be home,” she said with a smile.

“The good news is, just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and has grown up with her, Lizzie’s also grown up,” Duff revealed about the revival. “She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting. She has her dream job. She has kind of the perfect life right now.”

Duff then revealed more details about her aged-up character. “She’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator,” she said. “She has her dream guy, who owns a cool SoHo restaurant. She has her dream apartment in Brooklyn. And she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

But the real exciting news came next: the animated alter ego of Lizzie’s inner thoughts is returning too! “She is still dealing with that 13-year-old no-holds-barred animated Lizzie that’s constantly babbling in her adult Lizzie head,” Duff said as the audience broke into cheers. “So she has to deal with that. But I think that’s what’s going to make it really special.”

Original series creator Terri Minsky is also back as showrunner. Further details about episode count or any other returning original stars were not revealed at this time.

Lizzie McGuire originally ran from 2001-2004 on Disney Channel along with a feature film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which was released in 2003.

