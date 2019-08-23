Get ready to break free, soar, and fly with an all-new version of High School Musical.

The new Disney+ meta reboot show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (yes, that’s the real title) just debuted the very first trailer at the D23 Expo on Friday and it’s full of amazing shout-outs and references to all your favorite High School Musical characters and songs. It’s not a sequel, and the original stars aren’t in it, but it’s still enough to make any HSM fan happy.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a show-within-a-show meta story that follows the East High drama club as they work their way to opening night of their school’s first-ever production of High School Musical, featuring all the songs from the first movie. Showmances blossom, old friendships are tested while new ones are made, rivalries flare, and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide. The 10 episode season is set at East High, where the franchise began, featuring both new songs and acoustic “rehearsal-room” interpretations of High School Musical numbers.

Check out the trailer above.

Image zoom Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres Nov. 12 on Disney+.

Related content: