Watch an awesome Fear the Walking Dead zombie decapitation

Character development is all well and good, but sometimes you just want to see a cool zombie kill. And there is a very cool zombie kill in the first few minutes of Sunday’s upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead on AMC. But good news! You don’t have to wait until then to enjoy it. That’s because we’ve got the exclusive first few minutes of the episode right here.

Watch as Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) reads a mysterious message saying “If you’re reading this you’re still here” carved into a tree. And continue to watch as Alicia — who has been on a zombie-slaying rampage all season long — suddenly freezes when attacked by a walker. (What’s up with that?) But no worry, because it’s Strand (Colman Domingo) to the rescue, and in pretty epic style, if we do say so ourselves.

Check out the video above to not only see the bloody kill, but to also feast your eyes on a pretty rad and disgusting vine walker. And then tune into AMC on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET/PT to learn what other gnarly treats await.

