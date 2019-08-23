All the movies and TV shows coming to Disney+

Image zoom Disney+

As the launch of Disney+ grows ever closer, details on what, exactly, will be available on the Mouse House’s streaming service are growing clearer. The platform will play host to a vast swath of Disney-owned content, including several Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel films, the entire run of The Simpsons, and a smattering of the studio’s animated classics. But of course, you can’t launch a streaming service these days without an ambitious slate of original programming, and Disney has that as well. Such projects as the big-budget Star Wars series The Mandalorian will be available on the Nov. 12 launch date, with many, many more in the pipeline for release. Read on for a roundup of the movies and TV shows coming to Disney+.

The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, and, um, Werner Herzog join the Star Wars universe with this tale — masterminded by Jon Favreau — of “a lone gunfighter” on the outer reaches of a galaxy far, far away, in between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. (Available Nov. 12)

Lady and the Tramp: Another live-action update of a Disney animated classic, with Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux voicing the titular dog duo. (Nov. 12)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Spinning off the beloved series of Disney Channel movies, this show features an entirely new cast of characters at East High and a roster of up-and-coming young actors. (Nov. 12)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: The title pretty much says it all. Each episode of this docuseries sees the inimitable actor examining such topics as tattoos, ice cream, and sneakers. (Nov. 12)

Noelle: Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as Santa Claus’ daughter and son: what more do you need? How about Billy Eichner and Shirley MacLaine? Are we dreaming? (Nov. 12)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The acclaimed animated series is returning yet again for a 12-episode seventh, and final, season. (Feb. 2020)

Monsters at Work: A spin-off of Monsters, Inc., this show features Superstore‘s Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, a mechanic eager to rise through the ranks of Monsters, Inc. Billy Crystal and John Goodman will also be on hand as Mike and Sulley, alongside Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, and Aisha Tyler. (2020)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Captain America’s two BFFs (Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, respectively, reprising their MCU roles) take on starring roles in this series, set in the post-Endgame world of the MCU. Captain America franchise players Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl are also slated to appear. (Fall 2020)

Diary of a Female President: Executive produced by Gina Rodriguez, this show follows a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl named Elena, on her way to becoming President of the United States — but first, she has to survive middle school. Rodriguez will also have a recurring role as the adult Elena. (2020)

Stargirl: Grace VanDerWaal stars in this film adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s YA novel, helmed by Fast Color‘s Julia Hart. The film tells the tale of Stargirl Caraway, a non-conforming, homeschooled teen who disrupts the environment of an Arizona high school when she enrolls. (2020)

Togo: Starring Willem Dafoe, this film tells the story of the 1925 Great Race of Mercy, when dog-sled teams raced to transport diphtheria serum over nearly 700 miles to the Alaskan town of Nome. Yes, there will be dogs involved. (2020)

Loki: Tom Hiddleston‘s iconic mischief-maker is getting his own series, following the version of Loki who stole the Tesseract and vanished after the Avengers went back in time in Endgame. Expect a more antihero-ish Loki than the character who died at Thanos’ hands in Infinity War. (Spring 2021)

WandaVision: This limited series will focus on the relationship between Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). The show will reportedly set up the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, and as Olsen has promised, “is going to get weird.” (Spring 2021)

What If…?: Based on a Marvel Comics line of the same name, this animated series will explore potential alternate histories in the MCU — like, “What if Peggy Carter picked up Steve’s shield to become Captain America?” Numerous MCU actors, including Michael B. Jordan, Samuel L. Jackson, and Natalie Portman, will vocally reprise their roles. (Summer 2021)

Hawkeye: Yet another MCU series, this one will see Jeremy Renner‘s sharpshooting Avenger passing the mantle of Hawkeye to his young protégé, Kate Bishop. (Fall 2021)

Untitled Cassian Andor series: This show will focus on the adventures of Diego Luna‘s character from 2016’s Rogue One. (2021)

Love, Simon: Set in the same world, and high school, as the 2018 teen rom-com, this half-hour series follows a new student “on his own journey of self-discovery.” Michael Cimino (the teen actor of Annabelle Comes Home, not the late Deer Hunter director) will star as Victor, the new student who reaches out to Nick Robinson’s Simon for help.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made: Spotlight‘s Tom McCarthy is directing this film, based on the children’s book series, which follows an 11-year-old boy who runs a local detective agency with his partner…who happens to be an imaginary polar bear.

Magic Camp: Based on a story by Steve Martin, this family comedy stars Adam DeVine as a struggling magician who returns to the camp he attended as a youth and ends up mentoring a group of young, aspiring illusionists. Jeffrey Tambor and Community‘s Gillian Jacobs also star, with Mean Girls‘ Mark Waters directing.

Life and Deaf: Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin will star in and executive produce this comedy series from Switched at Birth creator Lizzy Weiss. Based on the life of the deaf actress’ longtime interpreter, Jack Jason, the show follows a kid living with his deaf parents in the 1970s.

Ms. Marvel: The first Muslim-American superhero to headline her own Marvel comic book, Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, is now getting her own Disney+ series. At Disney’s D23 expo, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said the character will later appear in the MCU’s films.

She-Hulk: Jennifer Walters: lawyer by day, Bruce Banner-esque green monster by night…but also by day, sometimes? Regardless, the character will also headline her own series, which Feige describes as “unlike anything we’ve done before.”

Moon Knight: One more Marvel show in development, centered around a Batman-like vigilante who might be infused with the power of a moon God…but also might be crazy.

Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series: Ewan McGregor will wield a lightsaber once more, making his long-awaited return as the iconic Jedi Master. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says the show will begin shooting next year.

Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff returns to the role that launched her to stardom, playing a 30-year-old version of the title character as she holds down a job in New York City. The original Disney Channel series’ creator, Terri Minsky, is also on board as showrunner.

