Disney+ Streaming
23 featured stories since

Disney confirms Obi-Wan Kenobi series, reveals new details

By James Hibberd
August 23, 2019 at 08:33 PM EDT
Lucasfilm

It’s official: Ewan McGregor is going to bring balance to Disney+.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series was confirmed Friday at the D23 Expo in Anaheim — along with some new details.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy told Expo audiences that the scripts are written for the series and it will begin filming next year.

Kennedy stopped by the People-EW video studio after the panel to discuss more details of the project. “Internally, we’ve wanted this for so long, but we know how much the fans want it too,” she said. “And we know we have to get it right.”

McGregor “wanted to come back, and he’s so excited to play the character of Obi-Wan again,” Kennedy shared. “He really does embody who Obi-Wan is. And to think that Alec Guinness was really his mentor and now he’s stepping into those shoes for this series, it’s really exciting.”

The iconic Jedi Knight role of Obi-Wan Kenobi was established by Guinness in 1977’s Star Wars, then picked up by McGregor in 1999’s The Phantom Menace McGregor played the wise wizard across two more films (2002’s Attack of the Clones and 2005’s  Revenge of the Sith, plus had a voice cameo in 2015’s The Force Awakens.)

The project represents the latest live-action Star Wars series confirmed for the streaming service. First up is Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian coming Nov. 12 starring Pedro Pascal as a lone gunfighter in a remote corner of the galaxy. There’s also a series starring Diego Luna reprising his Rogue One role as Cassian Andor in the works (Alan Tudyk’s scene-stealing droid K-2SO is also onboard).

McGregor has said for years he’d be open to returning the Star Wars role. Next up for the actor is The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep from director Mike Flanagan based on the bestseller by Stephen King with McGregor tackling the role of grown-up Danny Torrence. The film opens Nov. 8.

Related content: 

Skip
Disney+ Streaming
23 featured stories since
Disney to pull movies from Netflix and launch its own streaming service
8/8/2017
Star Wars, Marvel movies shifting to Disney streaming service
9/7/2017
Disney to buy 21st Century Fox assets for $52.4 billion
12/14/2017
Disney's new streaming service to feature Loki and Scarlet Witch shows
9/18/2018
Marvel's Falcon and the Winter Soldier will get a limited series on Disney's streaming service
10/31/2018
Diego Luna reprising Rogue One character for a new Star Wars TV series
11/8/2018
What does the Disney-Fox merger mean for Marvel movies?
3/20/2019
The end of an era: Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox is finally complete
3/19/2019
Everything to know about Disney+, the studio's upcoming streaming service
3/20/2019
Disney+ streaming service unveils price, November launch date
4/12/2019
Janelle Monáe to replace problematic Siamese cat song in Lady and the Tramp remake
5/6/2019
Disney takes full operational control of Hulu: What this means (so far)
5/13/2019
Disney+ reveals first look at Monsters, Inc. TV spin-off
6/12/2019
Here's everything leaving Netflix in July 2019
6/19/2019
Mouse Guard director reveals dramatic demo reel for canceled fantasy epic
6/25/2019
Marlee Matlin to star in new Disney+ comedy series Life and Deaf
7/3/2019
Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn join Disney+’s WandaVision
8/23/2019
Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and more tease new Falcon and the Winter Soldier details
8/23/2019
Avengers: Endgame coming to Disney+ in December
8/23/2019
Disney confirms Obi-Wan Kenobi series, reveals new details
8/24/2019
Watch the first live-action Lady and the Tramp trailer - Yes, spaghetti is involved!
8/23/2019
Watch Anna Kendrick coach Bill Hader's reluctant Santa in Noelle trailer from Disney+
8/23/2019
Disney's Rogue One prequel series to start production next year
8/24/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST