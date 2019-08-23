Image zoom Lucasfilm

At long last: The Clone Wars has a season 7 premiere date target.

The final adventures of the beloved Star Wars animated series will premiere in February 2020 supervising director Dave Filoni tells EW.

And will it really be the final season, given the show’s ongoing penchant for getting resurrected and the launch of Disney+?

“It is,” he says. “It will conclude the story that [George Lucas] and I started together. There could be stories after that that take place with a lot of those characters. But especially for me directing Clone Wars, being that hands on, I wrote and directed the final four episodes. It’s the end of something I feel really good about.”

The news was announced at Disney’s annual D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday.

There are 12 episodes in the final season which will air on Disney+.

The reveal marks the endpoint of a long and unusual journey for the show. Star Wars: The Clone Wars began with a theatrical feature-length film in 2008. Then it morphed into a series for Cartoon Network in 2009. After Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012, the company decided to end the lavishly produced series with season 5 and instead launched its own animated titles (Rebels and Resistance). But the fandom force for The Clone Wars was strong and Netflix paid for a sixth season to air in 2014.

After Disney announced its own streaming service, the company decided to opt for a seventh and final round for Disney+. Filoni has said Clone Wars will feature Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano returning in a conflict known as “the Siege of Mandalore.”

