Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and more tease new Falcon and the Winter Soldier details

By Devan Coggan
August 23, 2019 at 07:31 PM EDT
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is ready to take flight. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan took the stage during Disney’s fan expo D23 on Friday to tease their upcoming Disney+ series along with Kevin Feige.

The show is the first of multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe series planned for Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will center on the odd-couple friendship of Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Stan’s Bucky Barnes. Set after Avengers: Endgame, the series picks up with Sam taking on the mantle of Captain America after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave him that familiar red-white-and-blue shield.

When someone in the audience shouted, “Captain America!” referencing Sam taking on the Cap mantle and shield, Mackie said, “That’s very sweet of you.” And then Emily VanCamp, reprising her role as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter on the series, joined them onstage along with Wyatt Russell who is joining the cast as John Walker, a Marvel comics character coming to the screen for the first time.

“This will be a much deeper dive on both of their pasts and both of their presents, post-Endgame, in a way that is cool,” Feige teased.

Where has Sharon Carter been all this time? “You tell me, Kevin,” VanCamp said. “I’m excited to know! But it’s going to be an epic adventure, I think, and I’m so excited to be here.”

Also on board is Daniel Brühl, who’ll once again be suiting up as the villainous Baron Zemo, last seen in Captain America: Civil War.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ in fall 2020.

-Additional reporting by Sydney Bucksbaum and Marc Snetiker

Skip
