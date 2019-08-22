Image zoom

Holey Moley

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

Holey Moley wraps up its first season with double the laughs and double the holes with back-to-back episodes. Watch as fan-favorite hole “Dutch Courage” and its giant windmill take out two more contestants, and “Arc De Trigolf” also sends not just one but three mini-golfers into the water. Plus, Stephen Curry drops by with advice for the contestants, and Olympic medalist Gabby Douglas joins hosts Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore (who count down season 1’s top 10 mini-golf goofs above) to provide some fun commentary, and she shows off some fun tricks on “Log Roll.” —Gerrad Hall

BBQ Brawl: Flay vs. Symon

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Food Network

Season Finale

After four weeks of intense challenges and beating out six other top names in barbecue, it’s down to two finalists on Food Network’s BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon, where the titular Flay and Symon — network stars and Iron Chefs Bobby Flay and Michael Symon — have not only been mentoring the contestants but also participating in challenges to win advantages for their teams. This week’s finale is no exception — but there’s a little twist: Teamed up with their respective Master of ’Cue contenders, Lee Ann Whippen from Tampa’s Deviled Pig and Hey Grill Hey blogger Susie Bulloch, Flay and Symon become the sous chefs when the judges issue an extra finale challenge: barbecue breakfast (check out some of that action in the exclusive preview above). The breakfast will, of course, factor into the judges’ final scores, but Whippen and Bulloch will have another major task ahead of them in the finale, which is titled “Going Whole Hog,” if that tells you anything about what they’re facing. —Gerrad Hall



The Flay List

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on Food Network

Series Debut

In this new food series, which features six half-hour episodes, father-daughter duo Bobby and Sophie Flay take the viewers, and each other, to their favorite food spots in New York City for burgers, lobster, pizza, and more (like tacos, as seen in EW’s exclusive preview above). In addition to delicious meals, fans can expect to see a different side of the acclaimed chef. “[Our relationship] is so special and we are very close and we are playful with each other, so it’s a different side of him that not a lot of people I think have really been able to see,” Sophie teased to EW ahead of the show’s debut. “So they can absolutely expect to see a little bit more of our relationship.” —Lauren Huff

What Else to Watch

