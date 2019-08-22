The Walking Dead goes old school with new season 10 key art

The Walking Dead cast has seen a lot of turnover over the years thanks to, you know, zombies and all. But the AMC drama is putting its three longest-tenured characters front and center in its just-released key art for season 10.

Norman Reedus‘ Daryl, Melissa McBride’s Carol, and Danai Gurira‘s Michonne grace the new art with weapons drawn. Whether they are fighting walkers, Whisperers, or some other threat remains unclear, but what is clear is that the show is putting its holy trinity in the spotlight (in this case somewhat literally). Below is a synopsis for season 10 released by the network, as well as the new key art.

“The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.

“But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.”

The Walking Dead season 10 — which will be Danai Gurira’s last — premieres Oct. 6 on AMC.

Image zoom AMC

Related content: