“That hiatus felt really long! It felt like a decade, right?!”

Alice (Leisha Hailey) is addressing her talk show(?!) audience in the teaser for The L Word: Generation Q but the sentiment could be the same for the return of Showtime’s beloved show.

The lesbian drama series, which ran from 2004-2009, is back for a sequel featuring original characters Alice, Bette (Jennifer Beals), and Shane (Katherine Moennig) as well some new faces.

The teaser opens with Bette announcing her run for Los Angeles mayor. Alice appears to have her own chat show and Shane is seen hopping off a private jet!

There are quick glimpses of the new cast members, including Sarah (Jacqueline Toboni) and Micah (Leo Sheng), but the main takeaway is a sunny, sexy new edition of this series.

The L Word: Generation Q, executive produced by Marja-Lewis Ryan and original showrunner Ilene Chaiken, premieres Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

Related content: