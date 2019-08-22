Andrew Garfield enjoys 'day in gay heaven' in first RuPaul's Drag Race UK clip

RuPaul's Drag Race UK type TV Show Genre Reality

Mama Ru serves Andrew Garfield fish AND chips in the first official footage from the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runway.

The clip (above) teases the Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge star’s guest-judging stint on the first episode of the upcoming reality competition series, which marks RuPaul’s first foray into the British market with the Drag Race franchise.

After stomping the runway in a jaw-dropping, skin-tight, neon green dress with built-in gloves and massive shoulder pads, Ru greets his panelists — including permanent judges Michelle Visage (“she’s a royal pain in the arse”) and comedian Alan Carr (“super funny, super specs-y”) — ahead of introducing the Amazing Spider-Man actor as an “extra special” addition to the roundtable.

We are sick to death of you children asking when the show is coming, quite frankly I came here to have a good time and I'm feeling very attacked right now. Anyway, @BBCThree's #DragRaceUK is coming out at 8pm on October 3rd and will be airing every week! pic.twitter.com/XLfRKg9Zfu — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 22, 2019

“Ru, I am so happy. I feel like a competition winner, and the prize is a day in gay heaven. Thank you so much,” Garfield says, while Ru flirtatiously responds: “I’ll let you know what gay heaven is in just a little bit!”

Ru goes on to reveal episode 1’s first runway challenge, which tasks the 10 competing queens with creating two royal runway looks. BBC Three further announced Drag Race UK will debut Oct. 3 at 8:00 p.m. BST.

The first footage from the BBC Three production (set to debut on the network’s iPlayer in October) follows Wednesday’s cast RuVeal, which lifted the veil on the first crop of British contestants competing for the title of Britain’s Next Drag Superstar. Among those competing are the operatically inclined Divina De Campo, Girls Aloud satirist Cheryl Hole, oddball creator Blu Hydrangea, and stage actor Vinegar Strokes, who previously appeared alongside Visage and Drag Race season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio in the West End production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Other guest judges set to hit the Drag Race UK main stage later in the season include pop star Cheryl, Chewing Gum creator-star Michaela Coel, fashion icon Twiggy, and Spice Girl Geri Horner (formerly Halliwell, also known as Ginger Spice), among others.

VH1 and Drag Race production company World of Wonder further announced this week that the American version will return for season 12 and All-Stars 5 in the near future.

Check out the first clip from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK above.

