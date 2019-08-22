See Paul Rudd and his costar Paul Rudd in first look at new Netflix comedy

Image zoom Netflix

Good news for those of you who can’t get enough Paul Rudd on your TV. Netflix has a new comedy series in which the Ant-Man star plays dual leading roles.

Living With Yourself features Rudd as Miles, a man who is struggling in his marriage and work life. When a colleague tips him off about a mysterious spa treatment that will turn him into a better person, he agrees to undergo the procedure and… well, suddenly he discovers that a new and decidedly improved version of himself has been unleashed into the world.

Check out these first-look photos of Living With Yourself, which was created by Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show) and is directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine). Aisling Bea (This Way Up) stars as Miles’ wife, Kate, who seems to be in for one mind-melting shock.

All eight episodes of Living With Yourself premiere on Oct. 18.

