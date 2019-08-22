Mini The Sopranos reunion coming for the 2019 MTV VMAs

Image zoom Everett Collection

The Sopranos type TV Show Genre Drama,

Crime

Stars from The Sopranos, where are they now? Heading for the MTV VMAs stage.

A mini reunion for the HBO mafioso drama is planned with Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Tony Soprano’s daughter Meadow), Drea de Matteo (longtime girlfriend of DiMeo crime family’s Christopher Moltisanti), and Vincent Pastore (Tony’s friend Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero) are among the latest batch of presenters for the awards ceremony, to be held at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26.

Sorry, no Edie Falco. But she previously joined the likes of Robert IlerLorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Steven Van Zandt, and show creator David Chase at the show’s 20th anniversary celebration earlier this year.

Matteo was recently seen on A Million Little Things and Shades of Blue, while Sigler filmed a role for Magnum P.I., and Pastore features in the movies Bottom of the 9th and Vault.

Previously announced VMAs hosts include U.S. Women’s Soccer stars Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger, and Ashlyn Harris; Ice-T; John Travolta; Queer Eye‘s resident hair guru and hair flipper Jonathan Van Ness; Rick Ross; and Salt-N-Pepa.

The ceremony will also feature a performance by Taylor Swift, who’s ready to drop her new Lover album this Friday. She and Ariana Grande shared in the most VMA nominations with 10 each.

