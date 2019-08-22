Gordon Ramsay rock-climbs in a snowstorm in exclusive clip for Uncharted season finale

Gordon Ramsay is at the end of his rope — literally — as seen in EW’s exclusive preview from the season finale of his show, Uncharted.

“People usually take weeks to learn a new climbing technique. I’ve had five minutes,” Ramsay explains in the sneak peek, above, which offers a glimpse at the culinary master trying his hand at rock climbing.

In the finale, the chef journeys to the rugged Alaskan Panhandle to learn survival skills and discover local cuisine. On his adventure, he learns how to cook seal with a native Tlingit elder, climbs a sheer rock face in a snowstorm, and goes grouse hunting before putting his newfound knowledge to the test at a feast with legendary local chef Lionel Uddipa.

The first season of the National Geographic series has seen Ramsay travel to the likes of Peru, New Zealand, Morocco, Hawaii, and Laos in search of culinary inspiration, epic adventures, and cultural experiences.

EW can exclusively confirm that season 2, which begins production later this year, will feature the following new locations: Tasmania, Indonesia, Jamaica, and South Africa.

The Alaska-set season 1 finale of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted airs Sunday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. on National Geographic.

