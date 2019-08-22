Grey's Anatomy boss calls for Sean Spicer's removal from DWTS

Tom Bergeron isn’t the only one at ABC who has a problem with inviting Sean Spicer to the ballroom.

Krista Vernoff, the revered showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy, made her displeasure known on Twitter by saying the former White House press secretary has no business joining Dancing With the Stars because he “lied daily, to our faces, and made a mockery of our country.” She called on the network and Disney topper Robert Iger to “change this plan.”

I deeply abhor this decision by the company I work for and truly love. This man lied daily, to our faces, and made a mockery of our country. This is not cause for celebration or celebrity. It’s not too late to change this plan. Please @DancingABC @abc @RobertIger https://t.co/OAlvpgSpJg — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) August 22, 2019

Her message comes a day after DWTS host Tom Bergeron posted a missive on his Twitter account about how he hoped the ABC show would be a “joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations.”

Some thoughts about today pic.twitter.com/aCQ4SHrGCI — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 21, 2019

Earlier Thursday, Spicer responded to Bergeron by telling THR that he hoped the dance floor would be a “politics-free zone.” “My hope is that at the end of the season, Tom looks back on this and realizes what a great example it was of being able to bring people of really diverse backgrounds together to have fun with each other, engage in a real civil and respectful way and maybe show millions of Americans how we can get back to that kind of interaction.”

President Donald Trump weighed in, too.

Just heard that Sean Spicer will be on “Dancing with the Stars.” He will do great. A terrific person who loves our Country dearly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2019

So far, ABC’s only response to the matter was this short statement from Executive Producer Andrew Llinares: “We’ve got a great and diverse cast. We are excited about the season.”

Spicer joins Christie Brinkley, James Van Der Beek, Lamar Odom, and more on the new season of DWTS, beginning Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

